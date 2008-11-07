Next Week On Rock Band: Foo

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Next week sees the release of the rest of the Foo Fighters' sophomore album The Colour and the Shape for Rock Band owners. Those with Rock Band 2 in-hand are already playing radio hit "Everlong" from the 1997 album, but the remaining twelve tracks — including drummer's choice "My Hero" — will hit the Xbox 360 starting next Tuesday, the PlayStation 3 the following Thursday. The full list of songs follows.

1. "Doll"
2. "Monkey Wrench"
3. "Hey, Johnny Park!"
4. "My Poor Brain"
5. "Wind Up"
6. "Up in Arms"
7. "My Hero"
8. "See You"
9. "Enough Space"
10. "February Stars"
11. "Walking After You"
12. "New Way Home"

The full album will be priced at $US19.99 or 1600 Microsoft Points depending on your platform, with individual tracks priced at $US1.99 or 160 Microsoft Points. All tracks are, of course, masters. Yay!

