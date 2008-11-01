Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Next Week On Rock Band: Presidential Fallout

Rock Band owners can appropriately celebrate the election of a new President of the United States of America with the release of three new The Presidents of the United States of America tracks, starting next Tuesday, Nov. 4. That's Election Day for Xbox 360 owners, two days later for PlayStation 3 owners. In all, five new tracks from three artists will be available as rockin' DLC.

• The Presidents of the United States of America "Dune Buggy" ($US1.99/160 MSP)
• The Presidents of the United States of America "Feather Pluckn'" ($US1.99/160 MSP)
• The Presidents of the United States of America "Ladybug" ($US1.99/160 MSP)
• Fall Out Boy "I Don't Care" ($US0.99/80 MSP)
• Hinder "Use Me" ($US0.99/80 MSP)

The Presidents of the United States of America 3-pack can be had for $US5.49 (440 Microsoft Points) if you call yourself a fan. The Fall Out Boy and Hinder tracks are priced on the low end for a limited time only, so snap them up within the month.

Also hitting November 4th are the twenty free downloadable tracks promised by Harmonix, a batch of largely unknown bands that will round out your stock set of Rock Band 2 tunes to over one hundred.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles