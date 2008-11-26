Nintendo Feels All Grown Up, Changes Logo

Well, here's about the oddest press release I've seen in a long time. It's from Nintendo Europe. Informing me that, as of now, Nintendo Europe have a new logo.

The press release reads:

Liebe Medienpartner, die Nintendo-Welt, die seit einigen Jahren mit Wii, Nintendo DS und einer neuen Generation von Spielen entstanden ist, schmückt sich schon seit einiger Zeit mit einem neuen Logo in dezentem Grau. In einzelnen Veröffentlichungen ist aber weiterhin der frühere, rote Schriftzug zu sehen. Für den Fall, dass Sie es nicht längst getan haben, möchten wir Sie sehr herzlich bitten, ab sofort nur noch das aktuelle, graue Nintendo-Logo zu verwenden. Mit freundlichen Grüßen, Ihr Team von Nintendo und Popular PR

Which, calling upon the vast resources of my university German classes (and a little help from Google Translator), reads:

Dear Media Partner, For several years, a new generation of Wii and Nintendo DS games have adorned themselves with a new logo, in discrete grey. In various publications the former logo, with red lettering, can still be seen. In the event that you have not already done so, we would like to sincerely ask you to now only use the current, grey Nintendo logo. Yours sincerely, Your popular Nintendo PR team.

How strange! The red logo was synonymous with fun. A grey logo is synonymous with boring. Hopefully this only affects Nintendo Europe, and we don't see the same presser being issued from Nintendo of America or, worse, Nintendo Japan, as part of some global crackdown on fun.