Nintendo Goes DS/DSi Trademark Crazy!

A buttload (yes, buttload) of new Nintendo trademarks have reared their head on the Japanese trademark database. Dates and trademarks to follow:
Trademarks filed on September 30, 2008
DSiChannel
DSiStation
DSiNews
DSiMovie
DSiMusic
Trademarks filed on October 1, 2008
DSiMail
DSiMode
DSiVision
DSiTsuushin (DSiCommunication)
DSArcade
DSBook
DSCreator
DSClub
DSCommunity
DSCooking
DSDiary
DSeye
DSFamily
DSFriend
DSLife
DSLive
DSLibrary
DSmobile
DSMap
DSNavi
DSNet
DSPhone
DSPlus
DSPoint
DSSchool
DSSpeak
DSShop
DSShopping
DSTrainer
DSTime
DSWalk
DSZone
MyDS
CatchDS
ShotDS
There's a couple obvious monikers Nintendo missed: DSTravel/DSiTravel, DSFood/DSiFood (or "Gourmet") and DSFit/DSiFit — not to mention the long overdue DSPrintsMoney. Those are freebies, trademark squatters!
Other filings include an application for "Friends Collection" (possibly the English name for Tomodachi Connection). There's also 3DPicross listed as well as this mysterious logo, pictured:
Nintendo's trademarks provide a glimpse of what the company is not only planning, but trademarking. Fascinating.
Nintendo Trademarks DSi and DS... Well Everything [Siliconera]
DSiWiFi
gogo DSiRollerskates!
DSi-izzle (mynizzlesizzle)
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaand Im out