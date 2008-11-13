Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Nintendo Goes DS/DSi Trademark Crazy!

A buttload (yes, buttload) of new Nintendo trademarks have reared their head on the Japanese trademark database. Dates and trademarks to follow:

Trademarks filed on September 30, 2008
DSiChannel
DSiStation
DSiNews
DSiMovie
DSiMusic

Trademarks filed on October 1, 2008
DSiMail
DSiMode
DSiVision
DSiTsuushin (DSiCommunication)
DSArcade
DSBook
DSCreator
DSClub
DSCommunity
DSCooking
DSDiary
DSeye
DSFamily
DSFriend
DSLife
DSLive
DSLibrary
DSmobile
DSMap
DSNavi
DSNet
DSPhone
DSPlus
DSPoint
DSSchool
DSSpeak
DSShop
DSShopping
DSTrainer
DSTime
DSWalk
DSZone
MyDS
CatchDS
ShotDS

There's a couple obvious monikers Nintendo missed: DSTravel/DSiTravel, DSFood/DSiFood (or "Gourmet") and DSFit/DSiFit — not to mention the long overdue DSPrintsMoney. Those are freebies, trademark squatters!

Other filings include an application for "Friends Collection" (possibly the English name for Tomodachi Connection). There's also 3DPicross listed as well as this mysterious logo, pictured:

Nintendo's trademarks provide a glimpse of what the company is not only planning, but trademarking. Fascinating.

Nintendo Trademarks DSi and DS... Well Everything [Siliconera]

Comments

  • doubledizz @Dizz

    DSiWiFi

    gogo DSiRollerskates!

    DSi-izzle (mynizzlesizzle)

    aaaaaaaaaaaaaaand Im out

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles