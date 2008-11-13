Nintendo Goes DS/DSi Trademark Crazy!

A buttload (yes, buttload) of new Nintendo trademarks have reared their head on the Japanese trademark database. Dates and trademarks to follow:

Trademarks filed on September 30, 2008

DSiChannel

DSiStation

DSiNews

DSiMovie

DSiMusic

Trademarks filed on October 1, 2008

DSiMail

DSiMode

DSiVision

DSiTsuushin (DSiCommunication)

DSArcade

DSBook

DSCreator

DSClub

DSCommunity

DSCooking

DSDiary

DSeye

DSFamily

DSFriend

DSLife

DSLive

DSLibrary

DSmobile

DSMap

DSNavi

DSNet

DSPhone

DSPlus

DSPoint

DSSchool

DSSpeak

DSShop

DSShopping

DSTrainer

DSTime

DSWalk

DSZone

MyDS

CatchDS

ShotDS

There's a couple obvious monikers Nintendo missed: DSTravel/DSiTravel, DSFood/DSiFood (or "Gourmet") and DSFit/DSiFit — not to mention the long overdue DSPrintsMoney. Those are freebies, trademark squatters!

Other filings include an application for "Friends Collection" (possibly the English name for Tomodachi Connection). There's also 3DPicross listed as well as this mysterious logo, pictured:

Nintendo's trademarks provide a glimpse of what the company is not only planning, but trademarking. Fascinating.

