Nintendo Quietly Release Wii 'Multiplayer Control Set'

No press release, no fancy photos, there's been nothing from Nintendo to accompany this product release, but release a new product they have: what you're looking at is the imaginatively-titled "multiplayer control set". Spotted at a US Target by a Go Nintendo reader, it's official Nintendo gear, and includes a Mario Kart wheel, a Wii Remote and a Nunchuk. The damage? $US74.99. Which makes it two cents more expensive than buying the peripherals individually. Go figure.

Target - Wii multiplayer controller kit [Go Nintendo]

