Nintendo Responds To October NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

When you're consistently moving well over a million units of hardware in the U.S. every month, how can you not have a spring in your step? Nintendo does, plugging in October's NPD sales data into this month's statement. Nintendo sold 803,210 Wiis and 491,176 Nintendo DSs in October, bringing lifetime to date sales to 13.35 million and 23.02 million respectively.

And Wii Fit? Chalk up 2.83 million in the U.S. alone in six months. I can't even imagine how fit we're going to be in a year's time.

Ms. Cammie Dunaway, who Wii Balance Boards with the best of 'em, does her economic downturn best, pointing out that Nintendo "provides consumers with the best value not only among video games, but also among most entertainment options." Oh, the value of it all!