Nintendo Sued For Patent Infringement (Yes, Again)

Earlier this year, Nintendo was on the receiving end of a ruling that the company's GameCube, Wavebird and Classic Wii controllers were in violation of a patent filing dating back to 2000 for a "3D controller with vibration." Judgment in the case ruled that Nintendo owes $US21 million in damages to Texas-based firm Anascape Ltd. Today, it would appear that the company's misfortunes aren't over, as Motiva, LLC, a "small Ohio technology company," also claims Wii patent infringement.

Motiva claims that Nintendo's Wii technology is in violation of a patent it holds for "a 'Human Movement Measurement System' comprising a hand-held tracking device in communication with a base station that can be used to create an interactive gaming experience." That patent application was filed in July 2004 and granted November 2007.

The 'Human Movement Measurement System' application can be read at Google Patents.

The silver lining from the case is the hilarious quote from attorney W. Mark Lanier, who represents Motiva: "Using someone else's technology without permission is theft. Nintendo makes video games where you get to play a thief, but that doesn't give them the right to be one."

It also doesn't give Nintendo the legal right to stomp turtles, assault Moblins or deliberately trick us about their gender by wearing asexual bounty hunter space suits.