Nintendo's Oddly Dated, Horribly Bad and Wii-Free Gift Guide

Nintendo launched their official Gift Centre today.

The page is designed to help you select a number of games and pieces of hardware to put on your gift list. It then creates an email post card that it sends out to a friend telling them what you want.

Here's the odd thing though, it's only for the DS and of the 25 games listed more than half are from last year. Here's a break down of the games from this year that Nintendo thinks are worth buying:

Kirby Super Star Ultra

Mystery Case Files: MillionHeir

Pokémon Ranger: Shadows of Almia

Club Penguin: Elite Penguin Force

MySims Kingdom

Kung Fu Panda: Legendary Warriors

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa Video Game

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Drawn To Life: SpongeBob SquarePants Edition

Star Wars The Clone Wars: Jedi Alliance

Guitar Hero On Tour: Decades

Disney's Bolt

Looking through that list of titles from this year, I see a lot of movie and television adaptations and exactly four games I would recommend to my friends. I could let this pass, heck even feed a flamewar by saying that there were no good games for the DS this year, but that's simply not true.

There were plenty of options. Where's Chrono Trigger, Metal Slug 7, Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia, VGA-nominated The World Ends With You?

This is the sort of list I'd make for the DS if I worked for Sony, not Nintendo. What gives?

Gift Center