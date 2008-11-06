Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Nite to Unite Raises $US750K for Charity

The Entertainment Software Association's annual fundraiser for children's charities raised three-quarters of a million dollars this year, the association said.

"The video game industry's commitment to giving back is stronger than ever," said ESA president and CEO Michael Gallagher. "For ten years now, Nite to Unite has been the premiere industry event dedicated to children's causes and honouring its creative visionaries. I'm honoured that so many distinguished individuals and organisations attended."
This year's black-tie optional dinner and auction's co-chairs were Brian Farrell, president and CEO of THQ, Graham Hopper, executive vice president and general manager of Disney Interactive Studios and John Riccitiello, CEO of Electronic Arts.

Over the past ten years the ESA Foundation has raised more than $10 million.

