No Killzone 2 Install: 'No Install Optional Or Otherwise'

Installs, it seems, are becoming commonplace — expected, even. Many games require them, and some even offer optional installs. So when Seb Downie, QA Manager at developer Guerrilla Games, fielded questions about the dev's upcoming PS3 exclusive, the install one of course came up. According to Downie:

We are not planning to do any install... No install. Optional or otherwise.

To. The. Point. That's good news for those who don't like installs. And bad news to those who do like them?

Downie On Installs [PlayStation.com Thanks, Barry!]

