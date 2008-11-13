Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

No New XBLA Titles This Week, Discounts Ensue

Microsoft would much rather you spend your time playing Gears of War 2 this week than spend your time checking out new Xbox Live Arcade titles, so this week there aren't any new titles for you to download. All is not lost though! In lieu of anything new showing up on XBLA today, there are three old titles you can now download on the cheap as part of their Arcade Hits program. The fishy goodness of Feeding Frenzy, the invertebrate warfare of Worms, and the ultimate combat of Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 can each be had for a mere 400 Microsoft points, a savings of 50%. It's a regular cavalcade of values!

This week on Arcade: New Arcade hits [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles