No New XBLA Titles This Week, Discounts Ensue

Microsoft would much rather you spend your time playing Gears of War 2 this week than spend your time checking out new Xbox Live Arcade titles, so this week there aren't any new titles for you to download. All is not lost though! In lieu of anything new showing up on XBLA today, there are three old titles you can now download on the cheap as part of their Arcade Hits program. The fishy goodness of Feeding Frenzy, the invertebrate warfare of Worms, and the ultimate combat of Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 can each be had for a mere 400 Microsoft points, a savings of 50%. It's a regular cavalcade of values!

