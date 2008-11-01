No Xbox Price Cut In UK 'For Many Years' - Microsoft

Right, that's decided, then - Microsoft has fixed the price you will be paying for the Xbox 360 in the UK until the end of the economic downturn or until Microsoft need to start really shifting units again - whichever comes first.

After a series of UK price cuts - the most recent of which has left the Arcade model a shade cheaper than the Wii at £129.99 (approx $315 at current rates) - Microsoft UK's head of gaming and entertainment, Stephen McGill, says that the price will be fixed for some time to come.

"We're a great price now," said McGill, "I'm not dropping the price for many many years in the future I would suspect."

MS: No UK 360 price drop for many years in the future