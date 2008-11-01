Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Nokia Chooses Ghostly Phone Game

Nokia's panel of experts has deliberated and ruminated on the subject of innovative mobile gaming and decided to award the top prize in the Mobile Games Innovation Challenge to Ghostwire.

Ghostwire is a 'casual collection' game that uses your phone's camera to create a kind of Augmented Reality effect. You roam around the real world and use your phone to 'see' ghosts that you can then collect in a sort of Ghostbusters-meets-Pokémon affair. Some ghosts will set riddles, others will provide clues and have elaborate back stories that must be unraveled.

Swedish developer A Different Game receives €40,000 in prize money. The runners up were Rhythm/Action game Jadestone and conspiracy ARG Eclipse.

Scary ghost game wins Nokia innovation award [The Guardian]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles