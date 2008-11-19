Not Enough Wii Fits To Go Around, Says Reggie

Not that this will concern any/many of you, but hey, you might have some Christmas shopping to do for that special bored housewife in your life. According to Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo are going to struggle to put copies of Wii Fit on the shelf in time for Christmas.

With Wii hardware, I think we've got a good shot at meeting demand during the holidays. With 'Wii Fit,' I know we'll fall short. That's a product we have consumers lining up for each morning outside of our Nintendo World store [in New York City] .

Wait, so people can get off their arse and line up in the cold for a copy of a video game, but they can't get off their arse and do their own exercise? What an amazing world we live in.

Nintendo's Community Roots [Forbes]