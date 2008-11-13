n-Space Co-founder, President Erick S. Dyke Dies

Eric S. Dyke, co-founder and president of the Orlando, Florida-based developer n-Space passed away earlier this week, succumbing to cancer. Dyke founded the company with partner Dan O'Leary, serving as president for 14 years. Developer n-Space was responsible for titles like the upcoming Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2: Fusion, Geist for the GameCube, and Tiger Shark for the PC, as well as Call of Duty and Star Wars titles for the Nintendo DS.

A scholarship fund has been created in Dyke's name at his alma mater. For more information, please visit the Michigan Technological University web site.

Eric S. Dyke is survived by his wife Michelle, parents Michael and Greta Dyke, and his brother Matthew. Erick S. Dyke was 41.