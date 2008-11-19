NXE Avatar Clothes Packs Coming In 'Theme Packs'

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

If you've got the New Xbox Experience, you'll no doubt have already made yourself an avatar. And no doubt frowned a little at the lack of options you'll find while trying to make one. The physical choices, they're OK, but the clothing choices are limited. And that's being kind. There's a reason for that. Xbox Live's Jerry Johnson:

We're going to be continually releasing and unlocking clothes for the next six months. They'll be coming out in theme packs.

Can't wait for the "we're finding ways to monetise this service" interview responses! And the theme packs! If we're lucky, we'll get the J Allard "mansformation" pack, or maybe even the Steve Ballmer "sweaty pits" shirt range!

NXE: Avatar theme packs confirmed for next six months [VG247]

