NXE Experiencing New Errors

Seems like the New Xbox Experience isn't rolling out quite as smoothly as one would have hoped. Reports are trickling in about sporadic issues accessing content via the Xbox Live Marketplace. Currently on my end, accessing anything on marketplace is running incredibly slow, erroring out at times with various numerical error codes. Just a moment ago the new Fable II theme appeared on the service with a date of 11/20 attached, only to error out when trying to access it, which is probably good seeing as breaking the laws of space and time totally voids your warranty.
We've put a shout out to Xbox Live's Larry Hyrb to see if there was any official word on the current stability of the newly relaunched service. In the meantime, how's NXE been treating you folks? Good? Bad? Ugly? Feel free to discuss among yourselves.
BIG PROBLEM***
i start my 360 do the nxe update, then while i am making my avatar it freezes then i restart my 360 then i have to do the update again so i did it again, while making my avatar it froze so restarted then it told me to do the update again! so i did it again this time skipped the avatar part while surfing the marketplace it froze then i restarted my 360, it said u will have to do the update again!! any one else getting these problems?? or any idea how to solve it?