Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

NXE Rollout 'Will Take A Few Hours'

Writing on his blog, Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb has told Xbox 360 users that, while the New Xbox Experience is now out and out there, it's not out there for everyone. Looks like instead of flipping a single, enormous, magic switch, Microsoft are having to flip a whole ton of switches, one after the other

The New Xbox Experience is in the process of being deployed to all Xbox LIVE members, but it will take a few hours for everyone to get the prompt to update to NXE....be patient!

Now's a good time to tell you once you do get the prompt...be patient again! Your screen may go black and/or look like it's frozen up. Don't panic. That's just the NXE building up the confidence to do it's stuff.

Top 10 things to do when you get the New Xbox Experience [Microsoft]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles