NXE Trailer Is A Bad Idea

I've been playing around with the New Xbox Experience. It's pretty neat! The avatars, I can live with or without, but the rest of it is very clean, very classy, and the improved monitor support is very welcome. See what I just did there? I sold at least some of you on the thing. And all it took was a few words. This proper trailer runs for aaaaages, and cost Microsoft money, and does nothing but make you cringe and reach for the stop button.

