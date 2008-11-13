NXE Trailer Is A Bad Idea

I've been playing around with the New Xbox Experience. It's pretty neat! The avatars, I can live with or without, but the rest of it is very clean, very classy, and the improved monitor support is very welcome. See what I just did there? I sold at least some of you on the thing. And all it took was a few words. This proper trailer runs for aaaaages, and cost Microsoft money, and does nothing but make you cringe and reach for the stop button.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink