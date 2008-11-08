Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

Obama On All Your Base Are Belong To Us: 'Bwah?'

Out of all the things one could talk with President-Elect Obama, someone apparently brought up this: "All your base are belong to us." That's right, the funny English phrase from Zero Wing turned internet meme. In a one-of-us-one-of-us thread over at Scifi site Tor.com in which Obama's geekatude is being discussed, one commenter recounted a story from a friend who claims to have interned for the Obama presidential campaign:

The job involves getting him something to eat, maybe playing a little basketball with him, and basically chatting and getting whatever he needs between important things. During the conversation, apparently Zero Wing came up.

You know, the Sega Genesis video game. I don't know how.

And apparently, my friend made the off-hand comment of "All your base are belong to us".

And Obama leaned forward in his chair, quirked his eyebrow a bit, and responded "What you say?"

Granted, this nugget comes from a random Tor commenter's friend, so it's tough to varify — we're going to call this a rumour, a delicious rumour. Quick! Somebody find John McCain and tell him about the "full extent of the jam." He must know!

Great Caesar's ghost! [Tor.com Thanks, Eric-Jon!]

Comments

  • SirCrumpet Guest

    Well, assuming the image of him in front of a Pac Man stickered Mac (http://i37.tinypic.com/2zqvjao.jpg) isn't 'shopped, it's not too far a stretch to imagine he might have seen the viral video at least once...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles