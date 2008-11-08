Obama On All Your Base Are Belong To Us: 'Bwah?'

Out of all the things one could talk with President-Elect Obama, someone apparently brought up this: "All your base are belong to us." That's right, the funny English phrase from Zero Wing turned internet meme. In a one-of-us-one-of-us thread over at Scifi site Tor.com in which Obama's geekatude is being discussed, one commenter recounted a story from a friend who claims to have interned for the Obama presidential campaign:

The job involves getting him something to eat, maybe playing a little basketball with him, and basically chatting and getting whatever he needs between important things. During the conversation, apparently Zero Wing came up. You know, the Sega Genesis video game. I don't know how. And apparently, my friend made the off-hand comment of "All your base are belong to us". And Obama leaned forward in his chair, quirked his eyebrow a bit, and responded "What you say?"

Granted, this nugget comes from a random Tor commenter's friend, so it's tough to varify — we're going to call this a rumour, a delicious rumour. Quick! Somebody find John McCain and tell him about the "full extent of the jam." He must know!

