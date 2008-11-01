Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

Obama vs. Mccain: The Great Debate in WoW

Screw Ohio. Screw Colorado. What does the voting public of Azeroth, population 11 million, think about the upcoming presidential election.

Machinima.com hopped into World of Warcraft to find out. So is Azeroth a red or blue state? I'm not sure which was more surreal: Listening to undead Warlocks and human Paladins talk about the right to choose and which character the candidates would be in the game or watching what looks like a minotaur in a bikini poll people.

This is a must watch, but because it's funny as hell and because it sheds a bit, a very small bit of light on what some gamers think of the candidates.

