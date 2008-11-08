The Ocarina may be a legitimate instrument that's been around 12,000 years or so longer than The Legend of Zelda, but that doesn't stop people from making the association.
In this video you get a glimpse of a new iPhone-driven digital Ocarina and a guy using it to play a very familiar theme. Hit the jump to check out a chorus of these things playing Stairway to Heaven.
The Ocarina of iPhone? [Make]
