Ocarina Store Celebrates Ocarina Of Time Anniversary

St. Louis Ocarina Store Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Classic Video Game The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time

ST. LOUIS—(BUSINESS WIRE)—When a new Legend of Zelda video game, The Ocarina of Time, was released in November of 1998, very few people in North America knew what the instrument was, or if it even actually existed outside of the game's fictional realm of Hyrule. In the classic Nintendo game, the protagonist Link is on a quest to recover an ancient relic from an evil king. Along the way, Link (who is controlled by the player) must learn a dozen songs on a small whimsical wind instrument to progress through the levels.

The game, which was the best-selling video game of 1998 and has since sold 7.6 million copies, created a resurgence of interest in the ocarina. The small and versatile instrument, which is still popular throughout Asia and Italy, has a storied 12,000-year-old history but had fallen into obscurity in the recent years in the United States.

At the forefront of the ocarina's increasing popularity is the St. Louis Ocarina Store, which is run by the St. Louis School of Music. The store sells, ceramic, clay, and plastic ocarinas - making instruments available for those of all skill levels and ages, from professionals to collectors to novices. After opening its doors in 2005, the store quickly became aware of the wide overlap between Zelda players and ocarina players.

The store offers a number of Zelda-inspired products, including over a dozen ocarinas and two songbooks that help students recreate songs from Ocarina of Time and a later game, Twilight Princess. Zelda fans can also choose from instruments in a range of colours and in tenor, alto, or soprano. The ocarinas range from a ceramic three-octave instrument for $300 to a plastic 12-hole for just $19.99. The store, which is staffed by professional music teachers, also offers ocarina lessons.

"One of my favourite aspects of the ocarina is that, unlike other instruments like the piano or violin, it is available for everyone to own and play," Yeh said. "You can learn a song or two quickly, you can carry it easily wherever you go, and you can afford one no matter who you are or what you do."

To learn more about ocarinas or to browse the store's selections, please visit www.stlocarina.com.