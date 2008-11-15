October's NPD Also-Rans

All hail the top ten-selling games for October, as they are showered in glory and accolades from an adoring public. And while you're hailing, spare a thought for those games that sold OK, but not well enough to make the top ten. Below you'll find the games that finished 11-20 for the month. Like Connor MacLeod from the Clan MacLeod already said, Guitar Hero dominates with three entries, while FIFA shows the round ball game isn't the hit in the US it is in the Old World. Feel-good story of the day? It's Kirby - yes, Kirby Super Star Ultra - doing the DS proud, coming in at #13.

