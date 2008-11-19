Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

OK, Nike Have Gone Nintendo MAD

What is this? A mass act of adoration on the part of Nike's design team? Or some strange, off-key marketing exercise on the part of Nintendo? It's difficult to tell, but what is clear is that Nike are loving their Nintendo at the moment. First it was NES-themed Air Max classics. Then a whole range of Wii-inspired kicks. Now it's another NES-inspired shoe, this time the Air Max Terra. It's got a similar theme to the Classics - the subtle d-pad around the sole, the colour scheme - but it's not quite as refined. Indeed, it looks more like a Mega Drive 2 tribute than a NES one.

Nike Air Max Terra Ninety Nintendo NES Collaboration [Crave Online, thanks Sid!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles