OK, Nike Have Gone Nintendo MAD

What is this? A mass act of adoration on the part of Nike's design team? Or some strange, off-key marketing exercise on the part of Nintendo? It's difficult to tell, but what is clear is that Nike are loving their Nintendo at the moment. First it was NES-themed Air Max classics. Then a whole range of Wii-inspired kicks. Now it's another NES-inspired shoe, this time the Air Max Terra. It's got a similar theme to the Classics - the subtle d-pad around the sole, the colour scheme - but it's not quite as refined. Indeed, it looks more like a Mega Drive 2 tribute than a NES one.
Nike Air Max Terra Ninety Nintendo NES Collaboration [Crave Online, thanks Sid!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink