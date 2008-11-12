Opera Browser For Wii Levels Up

Wii owners can look forward to some slightly-more-adequate web browsing real soon now if this rumoured upgrade to Opera is on the money.

Version 2.0 - as revealed to GameReactor - will feature a new button layout for the virtual navigation bar and will be Wii Speak compatible. Users will be able to use a built-in mail client to access their Wii Mail. Tabbed browsing will be supported by a floating 'tab cube' that will show thumbnails of up to 6 open tabs.

The browser should be available for 500 Wii Points, but existing owners should be able to get a free upgrade once the app is released in December.

