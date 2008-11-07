PAL PlayStation Store Update

No whining about a lack of content this week. Mainly because there are four demos are now available for PAL users to download. Four. And they're mostly good ones to boot, including Mirror's Edge, Endwar and the better-late-than-never Metal Gear Solid 4. Which is nice, really, and free, but the highlight for the week doesn't actually come in the form of free, high definition sample offerings. It comes in the form of Bullfrog's classic Theme Park.

PS3 store Games * Theme Park - £3.99/€4.99

* Spin Jam - £3.99/€4.99 Demos * Alone in the Dark - FREE

* METAL GEAR SOLID 4 DEMO - FREE

* Tom Clancy's End War - FREE

* Mirror's Edge Demo - FREE Packs Rock Band * The Presidents Of USA Pack 01 - £2.49/€3.99

* Dune Buggy - £0.99/€1.49

* Feather Pluckin - £0.99/€1.49

* Ladybug - £0.99/€1.49

* I Don't Care - sale price - £0.59/€0.79

* Use Me' - sale price - £0.59/€0.79 Guitar Hero World Tour * CLASSIC ROCK TRACK PACK - £4.79/€5.99

* HOT BLOODED BY FOREIGNER - £1.59/€1.99

* JESSIE'S GIRL BY RICK SPRINGFIELD - £1.59/€1.99

* NO RAIN BY BLIND MELON - £1.59/€1.99

* ROCK AND ROLL BAND BY BOSTON - £1.59/€1.99

* NEVERSOFT TRACK PACK - FREE

* GUITAR DUEL TRACK PACK - FREE * Dead space™ Obsidian suit - FREE

* Dead Space™ Scorpion Suit - €2.99

* Firstwar Enlistment Pack - FREE

* LittleBigPlanet Rare T-shirt - £3.99/€4.99

* LittleBigPlanet MotorStorm Costume - £1.59/€1.99

* LittleBigPlanet Spaceman Costume- FREE

* LittleBigPlanet Halloween Mask- FREE * NARUTO: ULTIMATE NINJA - Storm Pack 1 - FREE Video * PSP™ Trailer (PSN )- Launching the PSP-3000 series - FREE

* BIOSHOCK LAUNCH TRAILER - FREE

* Tomb Raider - BENEATH THE SURFACE 2 - FREE

* Tom Clancy - MISSION OBJECTIVES VIDEO BRIEFING - FREE

* NEED FOR SPEED UNDERCOVER GAMEPLAY TRAILER - FREE

* NEED FOR SPEED UNDERCOVER TEASER - FREE

* PURE INSPIRATION TRAILER - FREE

* Resistance 2™ E3 2008 Trailer - FREE

* Resistance 2 Twisted History Movie - FREE

* Bayonetta TGS 2008 Trailer - FREE Wallpapers * Soulcalibur Wallpaper 05 - FREE

* Soulcalibur Wallpaper 06 - FREE Themes * Bioshock - SPECIAL BIOSHOCK PS3 THEME - £0.79/€0.99 PSP Store Game * Theme Park - £3.99/€4.99

* Spin Jam - £3.99/€4.99 Video * PSP 3000 Trailer - Launching the PSP-3000 series - FREE Media Manager Store * PSP 3000 Trailer

* LocoRoco 2 Trailer

