PAL PlayStation Store Update

Happy days, PAL users. Happy days. Not only do you get Age of Booty, and the surprisingly enjoyable GTI Club + demo, and the Syndicate Wars re-release, but you get LocoRoco 2.
The full game. Out review's coming next week, but in the meantime, you could always go check it out yourselves.
Playable Content
* Age of Booty full game (£7.99)
* Syndicate Wars PS1 game (£3.99)
* Age of Booty demo (free)
* Dead Space demo (free)
* GTI Club+ demo (free)
Add-on Content
* LittleBigPlanet Chimera costume (£1.59)
* LittleBigPlanet Thanksgiving costume (free)
* G1 Jockey 4 add-on (free)
* Far Cry 2 "Fortunes" add-on pack (£7.99)
* Rock Band DLC (listed after the break)
* Guitar Hero World Tour DLC (listed after the break)
Videos
* Tomb Raider Underworld video
* Resistance 2 trailer
* Resistance 2 TV ad
* Shoot! episode 2 "Citizen Hero"
* Shoot! episode 2 behind the scenes video
* Shoot! episode 2 interview
* Shoot! episode 2 one-minute pitch
* Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm trailer
Themes
* High Velocity Bowling "Foxy and Chastity" theme (free)
Rock Band DLC
The Killers 3 Pack (£2.59)
* "Mr. Brightside" (£0.99)
* "Smile Like You Mean It" (£0.99)
* "Spaceman" (£0.99)
Yngwie Malmsteen 3 Pack (£2.59)
* "Caprici Di Diablo" (£0.99)
* "Damnation Game" (£0.99)
* "TRed Devil" (£0.99)
Individual songs:
* "Jesus Christ Pose" - Soundgarden (£0.99)
* "Pretty Noose" - Soundgarden (£0.99)
* "Laid to Rest" - Lamb of God (£0.99)
Guitar Hero World Tour DLC
* The Raconteurs track pack (£4.79)
* "Hold Up" - The Raconteurs (£1.59)
* "Consular of the Lonely" - The Raconteurs (£1.59)
* "Salute Your Solution" - The Raconteurs (£1.59)
PlayStation Portable Content
* Loco Roco 2 full game (£23.99)
* KAZook full game (£6.29)
* Carol Vorderman's Sudoku full game (£6.29)
* Syndicate Wars PS1 game (£3.99)
* Shoot! episode 2 (four videos, free)
Yeh?
But where is my SF2HD????