PAL PlayStation Store Update

Happy days, PAL users. Happy days. Not only do you get Age of Booty, and the surprisingly enjoyable GTI Club + demo, and the Syndicate Wars re-release, but you get LocoRoco 2.

The full game. Out review's coming next week, but in the meantime, you could always go check it out yourselves.

Playable Content * Age of Booty full game (£7.99)

* Syndicate Wars PS1 game (£3.99)

* Age of Booty demo (free)

* Dead Space demo (free)

* GTI Club+ demo (free) Add-on Content * LittleBigPlanet Chimera costume (£1.59)

* LittleBigPlanet Thanksgiving costume (free)

* G1 Jockey 4 add-on (free)

* Far Cry 2 "Fortunes" add-on pack (£7.99)

* Rock Band DLC (listed after the break)

* Guitar Hero World Tour DLC (listed after the break) Videos * Tomb Raider Underworld video

* Resistance 2 trailer

* Resistance 2 TV ad

* Shoot! episode 2 "Citizen Hero"

* Shoot! episode 2 behind the scenes video

* Shoot! episode 2 interview

* Shoot! episode 2 one-minute pitch

* Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm trailer Themes * High Velocity Bowling "Foxy and Chastity" theme (free) Rock Band DLC The Killers 3 Pack (£2.59) * "Mr. Brightside" (£0.99)

* "Smile Like You Mean It" (£0.99)

* "Spaceman" (£0.99) Yngwie Malmsteen 3 Pack (£2.59) * "Caprici Di Diablo" (£0.99)

* "Damnation Game" (£0.99)

* "TRed Devil" (£0.99) Individual songs: * "Jesus Christ Pose" - Soundgarden (£0.99)

* "Pretty Noose" - Soundgarden (£0.99)

* "Laid to Rest" - Lamb of God (£0.99) Guitar Hero World Tour DLC * The Raconteurs track pack (£4.79)

* "Hold Up" - The Raconteurs (£1.59)

* "Consular of the Lonely" - The Raconteurs (£1.59)

* "Salute Your Solution" - The Raconteurs (£1.59) PlayStation Portable Content * Loco Roco 2 full game (£23.99)

* KAZook full game (£6.29)

* Carol Vorderman's Sudoku full game (£6.29)

* Syndicate Wars PS1 game (£3.99)

* Shoot! episode 2 (four videos, free)

[via PSPF & PS3F]