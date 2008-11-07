Pay Maids To Role Play, Cosplay With You

Shopping in Akihabara? Fun. Shopping in Akihabara with a role-playing maid? Funner. Maid establishment Ecri offers discerning Japanese otaku the chance to hire a maid to "role play" video game or anime characters while hanging out, grabbing lunch or shopping with your maid companion. The Akihabara-only service is ¥6,000 ($91), and there are three options for your companion's outfit: maid, cosplay and civilian clothes.
This is not prostitution. Though for some, having a woman pretend she's Gundam's Sayla Mass and you Amuro Ray might very well be better than sex.
Ecri [Official Site via Danny Choo]
