PC Sales Charts

The NPD sales charts are traditionally a little...sketchy when it comes to PC sales. But for the week ending November 1, they look right on the money, with Fallout 3 taking not just the top spot, but 3rd and 9th spot as well with the two collectors editions. With the game still charting well on both Steam and Direct2Drive, you can easily see where a lot of those 4.7 million shifted copies went.

NPD Charts October 26 - November 1

1. Fallout 3
2. C&C: Red Alert 3
3. Fallout 3 Collector's Edition
4. Spore
5. Far Cry 2
6. The Sims 2 Apartment Life
7. Nancy Drew: The Haunting of Castle Malloy
8. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
9. Fallout 3 Survival Edition
10. C&C: Red Alert 3 Premier Edition

Direct2Drive charts as of November 12

1. Sacred 2
2. Call of Duty: World at War (pre-sale)
3. Fallout 3
4. C&C: Red Alert 3
5. Call of Duty 4
6. Spore
7. Civilization IV
8. World of Warcraft
9. BioShock
10. Far Cry 2

Steam charts as of November 12

1. Left 4 Dead (pre-sale)
2. Fallout 3
3. Counter-Strike Source
4. Far Cry 2
5. Sacred 2
6. Football Manager 09
7. Counter-Strike
8. Team Fortress 2
9. Mount & Blade
10. Call of Duty 4

