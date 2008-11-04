PC Sales Charts (Now With Added Direct2Drive)

The tinkering continues! The official NPD charts were interesting, but fundamentally flawed. So we added Steam's charts as well. Steam painted a much clearer picture of the actual purchasing habits of PC users, but was still incomplete, because we'd left off the other major purveyor of digital distribution, Direct2Drive. So this week, they're included as well, giving us not one, not two, but three PC sales charts. If you can't get a clear idea of what's been selling on the PC after that, well, you're probably asking too much of your sales charts.

NPD Charts Oct 19-25

1. Far Cry 2

2. Spore

3. Nancy Drew: The Haunting of Castle Malloy

4. WoW: Battle Chest

5. The Sims 2 Apartment Life Expansion Pack

6. Dead Space

7. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

8. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning

9. World Of Warcraft

10. Colonization

Steam Charts (as of today)

1. Left 4 Dead (pre-sale)

2. Fallout 3

3. Far Cry 2

4. CS: Source

5. Vampire: Bloodlines

6. Team Fortress 2

7. Counter-Strike

8. Call of Duty 4

9. The Orange Box

10. X3

Direct2Drive Charts (as of today)

1. Fallout 3

2. Red Alert 3

3. Far Cry 2

4. Hinterland

5. Dead Space

6. Spore

7. BioShock

8. Warhammer Online

9. Sims 2

10. Vampire: Bloodlines