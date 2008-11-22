PEGI Should Be Legal Standard In UK - ELSPA

The consultation period for the UK's Byron Review into age ratings and the effects of videogames on children has now concluded and the Entertainment and Leisure Software Publishers Association (ELSPA) have presented their report to the UK Government.

The 30 page report details the advantages of the PEGI rating system and the recent 'traffic light' labels compared to allowing games to be rated by the British Board Of Film Classification.

"The correct solution is for the Government to accept the PEGI system is the best way for games to be rated and classified - and empower it with legal status in the UK," said ELSPA's Michael Rawlinson, "establishing a means in which some games, if necessary, can be banned."

