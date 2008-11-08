Persona 4 - There Will Be Only One

Atlus fans wary of Persona 4 for fear that they'll get FES'ed like they did with the previous installment of the PS2 RPG series can stop worrying now, as Atlus issues a press release announcing...nothing, basically.

"We are today able to announce that at no point in the future will we announce the release of a "FES" version of Persona 4," said Tim Pivnicny, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The very finest, most definitive version of Persona 4 will be the one released on December 9, 2008."

So there you have it, Persona fans! You can buy with wild abandon come December 9th, assured that you won't be shelling out $US30 for an enhanced version somewhere down the road. Good to know!

Atlus Announces That There Will Only Be One (Very Awesome) Version of Persona 4

Unprecedented announcement-of-no-announcement shocks industry

IRVINE, Calif. - November 6, 2008

Atlus U.S.A., Inc. today announced to eager fans awaiting the release of the upcoming RPG epic Persona 4 that there will in fact be no enhanced or expanded version of the game released, as was the case with the game's predecessor, Persona 3.

This groundbreaking preemptive anti-announcement puts to rest concerns among many Atlus devotees that an improved version would be announced and released shortly following the release of Persona 4.

Persona 4 will release for PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system on December 9, 2008. Each and every copy of the game will include Side A of the Persona 4 soundtrack for free, which features the work of famed composer Shoji Meguro. Fans who pre-order from select retailers will also receive Persona 4: Visual Data, a 100-page, full-colour art book loaded with designs from master artist Shigenori Soejima (at GameStop, Amazon.com, EB Games (Canada), Game Crazy, and other fine retailers, while supplies last).

In addition, hardcore fans can pick up the Persona 4 Social Link Expansion Pack (exclusively at Amazon.com), a bundle of rare North American-exclusive goodies unavailable anywhere else, like the Teddie plushie, 2009 Calendar, Side B disc of the P4 soundtrack, and more!