PETA Praises Sega For Monkey Loving

The folks at the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) dropped us a line today to let us know they were sending a thank you gift to Sega for pulling advertisements for Samba De Amigo that featured chimpanzee actors. After the lovely, uplifting information PETA passed on to the publisher I can't see that they really had much of a choice.

We explained how involuntary chimpanzee "actors" are taken away from their mothers when they are just a year or so old and forced to perform confusing and repetitious tricks. We also explained some of the horrible methods that chimpanzee "trainers" use, such as electric shocks with shock collars and prods, isolation, beatings with sawed-off pool cues and slapjacks, and food deprivation. Then, at the ripe old age of just 8, the chimpanzees reach puberty and their showbiz careers are over—and they end up being dumped at dismal roadside zoos or sold to laboratories for experimentation.

In thanks, PETA is sending Sega a lovely card and some vegan chocolates shaped like monkeys, which I am sure in their world means "thank you". In mine it means, "Haha! Those weren't real chocolates!"

Chimp, Chimp Hooray—SEGA Pulls Ape Ad! [PETA]