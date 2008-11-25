Peter Moore Talks EA's Wii Challenges

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The one console that EA's Madden franchise doesn't sell huge on? The Nintendo Wii. Approximately 100,000 Madden NFL 09 Wii copies were sold this past August compared to the combined two million PS3/PS2/Xbox 360 copies sold during the same period. EA Sports exec Peter Moore sized up the situation: "The challenge we face is that that consumer gets Wii Sports right out of the box and that's a sports experience that's good enough for a lot of people. That is a challenge for us at times. Secondly, we're doing very well with the core consumer, migrating them to the Xbox 360 and PS3 and, quite frankly, if they're looking for that hardcore experience that's where they're buying that... We are seeing multiple copy purchases in the home. As you well know, I was the proponent of the Wii60 in the early days. I think there's going to be a very strong multi-console ownership in homes. And I think that's bearing out. We are starting to see, anecdotally, two copies of Madden — one for the 360 or PS3 — and another copy for the younger kids or even for the wife or girlfriend on the Wii." Moore is probably onto something. Sure, there are some Wii-only households, but there are also tons of Wii-plus-another-console households.

