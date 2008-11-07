Phil Harrison On The Ghostbusters Game

As we previously posted, Atari have picked up the rights to the Ghostbusters game, left in limbo ever since the Activision/Vivendi merger killed off the game's original publisher, Sierra. The company plans to release Ghostbusters "early next summer", to coincide with the first movie's 25th anniversary.

Says Atari exec Phil Harrison, "Ghostbusters: The Video Game is a fantastic addition to Atari's global line-up in 2009. ..The title has built considerable anticipation and excitement among game fans for its high quality action and all-out mayhem... There's no more thrilling Ghostbusting experience to be had, short of building your own proton pack." Damn skippy. Picking this up was a smart move Atari. Just hope it's as good as I imagine it.

