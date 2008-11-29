Piggy Banks You Can Play

Gaming...banks? Saving money is a game, so hey, why not. There's an article I wrote in the latest issue of Wired about Japanese piggy banks that incorporate gaming elements.

The Jinsei Bank ("Life" Bank), Ikemen Bank ("Cool Guy" Bank) and BANKQUEST. The neat thing about doing the piece is that I actually "played" through all the banks. Had to get a huge stack of bills changed — "Jinsei Bank" can hold about a thousand bucks!

Be sure to click through the gallery to get the blow-by-blow gameplay account.

This Little Piggy Bank Became a Videogame [Wired]