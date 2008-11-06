Pinball FX Gets Super Street Fighter II Turbo Table

A new table for Zen Studios' awesome Xbox Live Arcade title Pinball FX is always a happy occasion, and that happiness is only multiplied when the new table is a Street Fighter table. The Super Street Fighter II Turbo table for Pinball FX not only features the likenesses of your favourite World Warriors, but original music and sound from the game as well. Fight with Chun-Li, Ryu, Ken, and Guile against the evil forces of Sagat, Evil Ryu, Vega, Balrog, and M. Bison. Expect all of the in-game challenges and special events you've come to expect from Pinball FX, with special shots, animated punches, special moves, and kicks...except of course from Balrog, who never learned kicking.

The new table is due out on November 12th, and while I am not seeing a price in the press release, I'm sure it'll be in line with previous expansion tables at around 200 points. It's two great tastes that taste great together! Click for the screenies.

ZEN Studios Partners with Capcom® to Bring Street FighterTM to Pinball FX!

Officially licensed themed table is the latest expansion for the best selling Xbox LIVE Arcade pinball game

Budapest, Hungary -November 5, 2008 - ZEN Studios, a videogame developer and digital publisher known for its innovative arcade, strategy and action games, announced today it is working with Capcom® to release an officially licensed Street Fighter™ table for Pinball FX in celebration of the soon to be released Super Street Fighter™ II Turbo HD Remix. Pinball FX is the latest in a wide selection of pinball tables for one of the best selling titles on Xbox LIVE® Arcade for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. The table will launch on Xbox LIVE Arcade for Xbox 360 on November 12th, 2008.

"It is so great to bring this awesome intellectual property of Capcom's over to Pinball FX. I've long been a fan of the Street Fighter franchise and felt they made the best fighting games regardless of platforms," said Zsolt Kigyossy, managing director of ZEN Studios. "This is our fourth expansion table for Pinball FX, and we will continue to work hard to give our fans the best possible pinball game with loads of tables and variety."

"Capcom is pleased to team up with ZEN Studios to kick off our celebration of Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix immanent release," said Christian Svensson, VP of Strategic Planning and Business Development at Capcom Entertainment Inc. "Capcom aims to be one of the top providers of digitally delivered game content in the industry and teaming up with ZEN Studios adds an entirely new dimension to our portfolio of competitive titles."

With this new table, the legendary Street Fighter franchise comes alive in an all-new Pinball FX experience. Street Fighter™ II Pinball FX comes loaded with the characters that revolutionized the fighting genre and created a global legacy like no other. Experience the arcade thrills of traditional pinball with enhanced gameplay, unparalleled graphical detail and innovative features not found in any other pinball game, such as:

* Enter the World Warrior Championship fighting as Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, and Guile and battle against Sagat, Evil Ryu, Vega, and Balrog, then win the final round of the championship against M. Bison!

* Discover special combo shots, animated punches, kicks and special moves as you fight against opponents using ramps and a variety of orbit shots.

* Multiple in-game challenges featuring objects, art and memorable items from Street Fighter™ II.

* Table soundtrack, sound effects and voices from the original Street Fighter II.

* Brand new hot-seat multiplayer.

