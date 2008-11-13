Pin-Up Model Finds Neat, Cheap DS Lite USB Adaptor

This is something we've never seen. (If you have, well, good for you!) Pictured is a USB adaptor that lets you charge your DS Lite. Rather handy for those who either don't have their cable with them or are too lazy to walk over to the electrical outlet. Best part? It only costs the equivalent of $1.60. Spotted at a 100 yen shop (think a two dollar store) by pin-up model Ai Amano. Thanks for that, pin-up model Ai Amano!

百円均一エレクトロニクス。 [Amano Ai]