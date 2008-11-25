Piss Your Friends Off With A Fake PSP Bricker

PSPs are great when they're working. All that homebrew and...UMD-watching and stuff. But when they're not working? That's when they're bricked. It's an awful thing. So awful you should trick your friends into thinking their PSPs are bricked with this fake app. Called TrickBrick, it'll appear with a kinda-legitimate-looking filename, and when they run it...they'll think it's brick city. Haw haw haw.
TrickBrick v3 [PSP Hacks, via technabob]
