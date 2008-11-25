PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Pit Crew Panic - Koala Motorcycle

Reading Amanda's initial impressions of Hudson's forthcoming WiiWare title Pit Crew Panic was a rather enlightening experience. Not because it brought to light my bizarre fetish concerning women in mini-skirts working in a pit crew, but because it introduced a new phrase into my everyday speech - koala motorcycle. Whenever I see something that makes no sense, or someone says something I don't understand...that is the time for koala motorcycle.

These newly released screens not only feature more koala motorcycle, they also feature whatever the hell it is in that picture up top. I give up even trying to comprehend.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles