Pit Crew Panic - Koala Motorcycle

Reading Amanda's initial impressions of Hudson's forthcoming WiiWare title Pit Crew Panic was a rather enlightening experience. Not because it brought to light my bizarre fetish concerning women in mini-skirts working in a pit crew, but because it introduced a new phrase into my everyday speech - koala motorcycle. Whenever I see something that makes no sense, or someone says something I don't understand...that is the time for koala motorcycle.
These newly released screens not only feature more koala motorcycle, they also feature whatever the hell it is in that picture up top. I give up even trying to comprehend.
