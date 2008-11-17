Play Left 4 Dead on Team Fortress 2 Maps



Not much of a surprise this is a possibility, the two games do use the same game after all. But Left 4 Dead hasn't even launched and someone's already modding it (probably the demo, anyway.) Here's nine minutes — reloading! — of Left 4 Dead gunplay on TF2's Dustbowl map (slightly customised). Warning, the volume on this sucker is hecka loud for some reason, with tons of — reloading! — gunfire.

Left 4 Dead Meets Team Fortress 2's Dustbowl [CS-Nation, thanks AproposOfEverything]