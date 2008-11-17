Play Left 4 Dead on Team Fortress 2 Maps

Not much of a surprise this is a possibility, the two games do use the same game after all. But Left 4 Dead hasn't even launched and someone's already modding it (probably the demo, anyway.) Here's nine minutes — reloading! — of Left 4 Dead gunplay on TF2's Dustbowl map (slightly customised). Warning, the volume on this sucker is hecka loud for some reason, with tons of — reloading! — gunfire.
Left 4 Dead Meets Team Fortress 2's Dustbowl [CS-Nation, thanks AproposOfEverything]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink