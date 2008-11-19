Play Neopets Puzzle Adventure In Your Browser

What is this? 'Try out new portable games via a short Flash demo week'?

Actually, that would make quite a good week. Perhaps the United Nations could make it an annual thing.

This demo of Neopets Puzzle Adventure lovingly recreates the experience of playing the first level of the game on an actual DS Lite - right down to the slightly-too-many 'A' presses to skip past the plot dialogues in the game's story mode.

It is all very well presented and there are just enough embellishments to what is, essentially, the game of 'Othello' to make this curiously addictive. But don't take my word for it - try it out for yourself after the jump...

Neopets Flash Adventure! [Capcom]