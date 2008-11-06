Playboy's Jo Garcia Game Regrets

Playboy's Jo Garcia is one of us: A gamer. She first let us know that back in May and does it again in a recent interview. When asked if there were any games she regrets missing out on, Garcia answered:

Yes, there are many games that I regret missing, but the one that got me the most was Oddworld's first-person shooter that came out for the Xbox. I have been an Oddworld inhabitant since the first Oddworld Abe's Oddysee game, and followed it with Exoddus and Munch's Oddysee; I thought that that was where the great adventure ended. As it turns out, there was a hidden gem I didn't know about, Stranger's Wrath, which I found online, and now own to complete my collection. It may have been a regret at the beginning but I am a happy gamer now.

It's always nice to hear people talk about stuff they are passionate about in a straight forward, bullshit free manner — especially when they look good naked.

