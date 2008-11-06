Playboy's Jo Garcia Game Regrets

Playboy's Jo Garcia is one of us: A gamer. She first let us know that back in May and does it again in a recent interview. When asked if there were any games she regrets missing out on, Garcia answered:
Yes, there are many games that I regret missing, but the one that got me the most was Oddworld's first-person shooter that came out for the Xbox. I have been an Oddworld inhabitant since the first Oddworld Abe's Oddysee game, and followed it with Exoddus and Munch's Oddysee; I thought that that was where the great adventure ended. As it turns out, there was a hidden gem I didn't know about, Stranger's Wrath, which I found online, and now own to complete my collection. It may have been a regret at the beginning but I am a happy gamer now.
It's always nice to hear people talk about stuff they are passionate about in a straight forward, bullshit free manner — especially when they look good naked.
Interview with Gamer and Playboy Cyber Girl Jo Garcia [og master]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink