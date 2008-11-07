PlayStation 3 Sales Rebound In Japan, DSi Tops Charts

The PlayStation 3 hasn't had a good couple of weeks, with sales bottoming out at just 3,931 according to Media Create. Fortunately for Sony, the PS3's fortunes have changed in a major way with the introduction of a new 80GB model and bundles featuring LittleBigPlanet and Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III, with a ten times increase week to week. GTA IV's stellar sales certainly didn't hurt.

But it's the Nintendo DSi sitting pretty atop the Japanese sales charts this week, with over 170,000 units sold. That's why there's a new cool grey slice on this week's chart and a big reason for that wee key lime slice for the Xbox 360, which assumes the position of last place again.

• Nintendo DSi - 171,925

• PSP - 50,358

• PlayStation 3 - 39,587

• Wii - 23,123

• Nintendo DS - 16,369

• PlayStation 2 - 6,714

• Xbox 360 - 6,119