PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

PlayStation Home Was Originally 'Hub'

Home, the PS3's long overdue community service, wasn't always called "Home." As Sony's Jamie MacDonald, it was known internally under the codename "Hub." And how ever did Sony go from Hub to Home? According to MacDonald:

To be honest I really can't remember how we came to the word "Home". I do recall us all thinking that it works, and works on lots of different levels - "Let's go home" - and Home is where you start from and go back to. And people talk about having a "Homepage".

Home works much better than Hub.

Sony's Social Gambit [Games Industry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles