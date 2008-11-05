PlayStation Home Was Originally 'Hub'

Home, the PS3's long overdue community service, wasn't always called "Home." As Sony's Jamie MacDonald, it was known internally under the codename "Hub." And how ever did Sony go from Hub to Home? According to MacDonald:
To be honest I really can't remember how we came to the word "Home". I do recall us all thinking that it works, and works on lots of different levels - "Let's go home" - and Home is where you start from and go back to. And people talk about having a "Homepage".
Home works much better than Hub.
Sony's Social Gambit [Games Industry]
