PlayStation Home's Home On The Web

Things are really picking up steam on the PlayStation Home front. Last week they invited a ton of folks to join the beta, and now they've even got their own section of the PlayStation website.

Mirroring the status of the service itself, right now things are pretty bare at the PlayStation Home website, with a basic description of the service, a video of home in action, and a few screenshots, but one day it will be the social gathering place for the social gathering place, probably.

I got to spend some time hanging around Home this weekend dancing like an idiot, before giving up and logging on to Second Life, where I hung around dancing like an idiot some more. The future belongs to virtual dancing idiots.

