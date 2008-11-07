PlayStation Store Update: Metal Gear?!

Konami gets around to giving PlayStation 3 owners their Metal Gear Solid 4 demo, just in time for the holiday consideration season. It leads a week light on playable goods, but heavy on decent freebies, as the first of the LittleBigPlanet downloadable offerings hit the PlayStation Store. If you really feel the need to spend, the "Sexy Ninja Girls" theme at just $US1.49 will probably do the trick. The full list of digital goodies is after this.
Games and Demos
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots demo
NCAA Basketball 09 demo
Add-ons and Expansions
LittleBigPlanet Halloween Mask Costume (free)
LittleBigPlanet Spaceman Costume (free)
Tom Clancy's EndWar FirstWar Enlistment Pack (free)
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Pack 3 (free)
Guitar Hero World Tour tracks
* "Waiting for the Rapture" - by Oasis ($US1.99)
* "The Shock of the Lightning" - by Oasis ($US1.99)
* "Bag It Up" - by Oasis ($US1.99)
* Oasis Track Pack ($US5.49)
* "Another Way To Die" - by Jack White & Alicia Keys ($US1.99)
Rock Band tracks
* "Ladybug" - The Presidents of the United States of America ($US1.99)
* "Feather Pluckn" - The Presidents of the United States of America ($US1.99)
* "Dune Buggy" - The Presidents of the United States of America ($US1.99)
* The Presidents of the United States of America Pack 01 ($5.49)
* "I Don't Care" - Fallout Boy ($US.99)
* "Use Me" - Hinder ($US.99)
Game Videos
Killzone 2 Helghan Trailer
MotorStorm Pacific Rift Courses & Environments
Resistance 2 TV Spot
Bayonetta TGS trailer
FIFA 09 "Inside The Game" Part 3 - Gameplay
FIFA 09 "Inside The Game" Part 4 - Be A Pro
Guitar Hero World Tour Ted Nugent Vignette
MotoGP 08 Trailer
MotoGP 08 Trailer 2
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm TGS Trailer
NBA 2K9 OBF Soldiers
Tom Clancy's EndWar - Infantry Strategy Video Briefing
Tom Clancy's EndWar - Mission Types Video Briefing
Tomb Raider: Underworld - Beneath The Surface: "What Could Lara Do"
Movies and Television
Standard Operating Procedure trailer
Tinker Bell trailer
Sleeping Beauty: 50 Anniversary Platinum Edition trailer
Wallpapers and Themes
High Velocity Bowling New Characters Theme (free)
PixelJunk Monsters D Theme (free)
University of Alabama Theme ($US1.99)
University of Wisconsin Theme ($US1.99)
Bikini Fashion Show Theme ($US1.49)
Sexy Ninja Girls Theme ($US1.49)
Spider Webs Theme ($US1.49)
Tomb Raider: Underworld Theme (free) x2
