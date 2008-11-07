PlayStation Store Update: Metal Gear?!

Konami gets around to giving PlayStation 3 owners their Metal Gear Solid 4 demo, just in time for the holiday consideration season. It leads a week light on playable goods, but heavy on decent freebies, as the first of the LittleBigPlanet downloadable offerings hit the PlayStation Store. If you really feel the need to spend, the "Sexy Ninja Girls" theme at just $US1.49 will probably do the trick. The full list of digital goodies is after this.

Games and Demos

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots demo

NCAA Basketball 09 demo

Add-ons and Expansions

LittleBigPlanet Halloween Mask Costume (free)

LittleBigPlanet Spaceman Costume (free)

Tom Clancy's EndWar FirstWar Enlistment Pack (free)

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Pack 3 (free)

Guitar Hero World Tour tracks

* "Waiting for the Rapture" - by Oasis ($US1.99)

* "The Shock of the Lightning" - by Oasis ($US1.99)

* "Bag It Up" - by Oasis ($US1.99)

* Oasis Track Pack ($US5.49)

* "Another Way To Die" - by Jack White & Alicia Keys ($US1.99)

Rock Band tracks

* "Ladybug" - The Presidents of the United States of America ($US1.99)

* "Feather Pluckn" - The Presidents of the United States of America ($US1.99)

* "Dune Buggy" - The Presidents of the United States of America ($US1.99)

* The Presidents of the United States of America Pack 01 ($5.49)

* "I Don't Care" - Fallout Boy ($US.99)

* "Use Me" - Hinder ($US.99)

Game Videos

Killzone 2 Helghan Trailer

MotorStorm Pacific Rift Courses & Environments

Resistance 2 TV Spot

Bayonetta TGS trailer

FIFA 09 "Inside The Game" Part 3 - Gameplay

FIFA 09 "Inside The Game" Part 4 - Be A Pro

Guitar Hero World Tour Ted Nugent Vignette

MotoGP 08 Trailer

MotoGP 08 Trailer 2

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm TGS Trailer

NBA 2K9 OBF Soldiers

Tom Clancy's EndWar - Infantry Strategy Video Briefing

Tom Clancy's EndWar - Mission Types Video Briefing

Tomb Raider: Underworld - Beneath The Surface: "What Could Lara Do"

Movies and Television

Standard Operating Procedure trailer

Tinker Bell trailer

Sleeping Beauty: 50 Anniversary Platinum Edition trailer

Wallpapers and Themes

High Velocity Bowling New Characters Theme (free)

PixelJunk Monsters D Theme (free)

University of Alabama Theme ($US1.99)

University of Wisconsin Theme ($US1.99)

Bikini Fashion Show Theme ($US1.49)

Sexy Ninja Girls Theme ($US1.49)

Spider Webs Theme ($US1.49)

Tomb Raider: Underworld Theme (free) x2