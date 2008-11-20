PlayStation.com Adding PSN Sign In, Killing Underground

Changes are afoot at PlayStation.com next week. The official site is making single sign-on across all things PlayStation that much closer to reality, bringing improved gamer profile features. Starting sometime next week, you'll be able to log in to the site with your PlayStation Network ID. No Trophy integration just yet, but you'll be able to keep an eye on your friends list via the official site and rate and review your games. We're getting there, I guess.

These improvements come at a cost though, as the PlayStation Underground program, which has been in existence since the original PlayStation has been "dissolved." The snapshot of the new version of the site implies that the Gamer Advisory Panel hasn't gone by the wayside though, so freebies and early access may still be in the cards.

