[email protected] went to version 1.0 recently and expanded its pool of beta testers. I'm not sure Sony Computer Entertainment had this sort of thing in mind when it did, though. Given the options of going bowling, or playing arcade games, or buying virtual stuff and decorating an apartment well cooler than any you'll ever live in, roughly 30 people all somewhat spontaneously lined up to to form the (virtual) world's longest chain of avatars doing the running man dance.

Writes reader "Kurt Cobain":

It lasted for about an hour or so, so power to the people who took part spontaneously, mostly not knowing one another. It started from the clubhouse, just being silly. Then onto the bowling alley, then on the mall. When suggested to take it outside, thats what we did.

The total nonsequitur detail in all this? Apparently it was started by PS Home users from Brunei. Seriously, though, just 30? You can bet once word spreads someone will try to beat it with a world's longest mashed-potato dance chain. (press R1, then you get a menu of dances/other body movements you can make. My favourite is the six-guns.)

Here's video of this stupendous feat, first a 25-man chain. Note how nearly everyone has a bucket hat and shades. Also, dig those beats (they are not part of the Home experience).

Now a 28-man chain:



And finally a body-pop chain:



PlayStation Home Running Man Thread [bruPlay.com]